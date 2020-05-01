10 grams gold price slips to Rs 87,950

Gold prices in the country decreased on Thursday as 10 grams gold was being sold at Rs 87,950 after a decrease of Rs 154. On Wednesday, 10 grams gold was being sold at Rs 88,104 after an increase of Rs 25. Likewise in international market, gold price remained almost flat. The gold market at 1530 hours GMT was struggling to hold support above $1,700 even following the disappointing economic data. One ounce gold was being traded at $1706.80 at 1530 hours GMT. June gold futures last traded at $1,707.70 an ounce, down 0.93% on the day.