Alia Bhatt pays tribute to Rishi Kapoor, calls him a ‘beautiful man’

Alia Bhatt, who was by Ranbir Kapoor’s side during Rishi Kapoor’s funeral, took to Instagram on Thursday evening to share a post about the late Bollywood actor.

The note posted on Instagram read, “What can I say. About this beautiful man… who brought soo much love and goodness into my life. Today, everyone speaks of the legend that is Rishi Kapoor… and though I’ve known him like that all my life…for the past two years I’ve known him as a friend, a fellow Chinese food lover, a total cinema lover, a fighter, a leader, a beautiful storyteller, an extremely passionate tweeter and a father! In these past two years the love I have received from him is like a warm hug that I will always cherish! I thank the universe for giving me this opportunity to know him…today probably most of us can say he is like family – because that’s how he made you feel! Love you, Rishi Uncle! Will miss you forever! Thank you for being you!”

Alia Bhatt also shared a picture of Neetu Sigh Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor, and captioned it, “love you ”

After sharing the note, the actor posted a picture of Ranbir and Rishi, and captioned it, “beautiful boys.”

Alia and Rishi shared screen space in Student of the Year (2012) and Kapoor and Sons (2016).