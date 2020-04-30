Man accused of attacking police killed in encounter

LAHORE: A man who was accused of attacking the police was killed in an exchange of fire during an attempt to arrest him here on Wednesday.

According to the details, Asif Siddique attacked CIA Model Town and Civil Lines policemen in Ghaziabad the other day injuring four citizens, including two cops before escaping the scene.

The police, on a tip-off, conducted a raid to arrest the accused but he along with accomplices started firing at police and tried to flee.

However, he was killed in retaliatory firing by police while his accomplices managed to escape.