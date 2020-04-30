Indian man breaks wife’s spine after she defeats him in Ludo Star

A man mercilessly beat his wife and broke her spine when she defeated him in an online ludo in India.

The 24-year-old woman had to be taken to the hospital as she got critical spine injuries.

The counselors of 181 Abhayam helpline informed that the woman gives tuition at her house in Vemali.

The helpline stated that the woman wanted her husband not to go out and spend time with others during the lockdown. She decided to play an online ludo game with her husband. The wife defeated her husband in three to four consecutive rounds in the game.

The man then started arguing with his wife and the argument turned violent. He then beat her mercilessly and the woman developed a gap between two of her vertebrae.

The couple was then counselled to live together and were apprised of the marital discord. The woman will return to her husband’s home after spending a few days with her parents.

The man works in a private electronics company while the woman gave tuitions to complement his income as they had to pay off a home loan.

The popularity of online games has been on the rise since the lockdown was imposed in the country to battle coronavirus. However, not many would have imagined that a game of pleasure would have such a violent end.