Discrimination against employees on COVID 19 emergency duty at Dow Hospital

This is an obvious downside for any nation that discriminates against doctors and medical personnels who in true sense are at front line fighting against Corona epidemic.

According to the source employees at Dow University hospital Ojha campus are being discriminated against for coronavirus emergency duty.

Chief Operating Officer of Dow Hospital Hospital Ojha Campus who is not a doctor by profession has been discriminating against their subordinates since the COVID 19 emergency was declared on March 24.

Except for the administration, all the other departments, including the OPD doctors, are being imposing the emergency duties on discrimination bases. A doctor said on the condition of anonymity.

He said, “Blue eye employees were facilitated to sit at home while the employees of other departments including physically handicapped were forcibly imposed to perform duties even in the month of Ramadan.”

Citing to corruption in the hospital a patient told Dailytimes that a cream, which is available at Rs 40 at general medical stores, is being sold at Rs 200 at Dow Pharmacy. While this is the medicine of Sindh government which is clearly written not for sale.

Moreover, Medicines, Safety kits and other protective equipment donated by NDMA, Sindh government and welfare organizations are being charged by the patients at exorbitant rates.

In such a situation based on injustice the subordinates of Dow Hospital Ojha campus are very worried about the duties imposed on them on discriminatory grounds.

Moreover, in the ongoing situation of COVID 19, not only OPD patients have been facing severe problems but also the performance of the clinical department is being affected.

DailyTimes made repeated attempts to contact the Chief Operating Officer of DUHS to discuss on the whole situation but to no avail.