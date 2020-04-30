Pemra directs neo tv to immediately stop illegal transmission of news and current affairs content & revert back to its original content

PEMRA had directed NEO TV to stop violation of content category i.e airing news and current affairs programs(which amounts to contravening the PEMRA Laws) and revert back to its approved programming content i.e. Entertainment in accordance with the terms and conditions of the licence. However NEO TV failed to adhere to the same and challenged the decision of PEMRA before Honourable Islamabad High Court. The Honourable Islamabad High Court dismissed the channels plea for change of category to News and Current Affairs and upheld PEMRA’s decision.

NEO TV has been provided ample opportunity to revert back to its original content but the channel is in continuous blatant violation of PEMRA directives.

Furthermore once again the channel is directed to immediately revert back to its original programming i.e Entertainment and share it’s FPC with PEMRA within 7 days. In case of non-compliance and repeated violation strict legal action shall be initiated against the licensee under PEMRA Ordinance. Besides on violation of PEMRA laws a fine of One Million is also imposed.