Narowal Sports City Scandal: Court seeks progress report

Narowal Sports City scandal case against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Ahsan Iqbal earlier today adjourned hearing till June 8 by an accountability court.

National Accountability Bureau prosecutor Waseem Javed appeared before the court, while Iqbal skipped today’s court appearance due to COVID-19 outbreak. The hearing was presided over by AC judge Muhammad Bashir.

Judge Muhammad Bashir asked the NAB prosecutor, the judge asked about the reference against the PML-N leader. “What happened to the reference”

The court, after ordering the NAB to submit progress report on the Narowal Sports City scandal adjourned the further hearing into case till June 8.

In June 2019, the NAB started an investigation about the said project that was worth 3,000 Million rupees in Narowal.

Iqbal, was taken into custody over his alleged role in the embezzlement of federal funds allocated for a sports city in Narowal, his constituency.