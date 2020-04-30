1 more youth martyred by Indian troops in IOK

Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred 1 more Kashmiri in Shopian district In occupied Kashmir, taking the toll to 3 in the past 24 hours.

The death body of the martyred Kashmiri youth was recovered from the debris of a house destroyed by the Indian troops during the ongoing cordon and search operation at Melhora in Zainapora area of the district of in Indian occupied Kashmir.

Prime Minister Imran Khan took to twitter that Modi regime is violating 4th Geneva Convention by continuing its genocide of Kashmiris and by attempting to change demography in Occupied Kashmir, which is a territory recognized as disputed by the United Nations.

Under cover of COVID19 global pandemic, the Modi Govt with its fascist Hindutva Supremacist RSS-driven ideology continues its war crimes in IOJK as it violates the Fourth Geneva Convention by continuing its genocide of Kashmiris: & by attempting to change https://t.co/ezFAQBhE7I — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) April 30, 2020

Imran Khan urged the international community to take notice of these war crimes by India in violations of 4th Geneva Convention and international humanitarian laws.