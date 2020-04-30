New York doctor who treated coronavirus patients dies by suicide

Medical groups are increasingly concerned about the mental burden on frontline coronavirus doctors after a New York emergency doctor took her own life.

A New York emergency doctor who treated coronavirus patients has killed herself, with family, police and physicians linking her death to the trauma faced by health care workers battling the outbreak.

The Impact on HCWs is real. Dr. Lorna Breen, head of the ED at a Manhattan hospital committed suicide. She spent days on the front lines.

She had contracted #COVIDー19

She had no history of mental illness “She tried to do her job, and it killed her” Dr. Philip Breen (Dad) pic.twitter.com/vY2nyTZA6Z — Joseph Sakran (@JosephSakran) April 28, 2020

Dr Lorna Breen, 49, died on Sunday from self-inflicted injuries in Charlottesville, Virginia, where she had been staying with her family, police said in a statement.

Dr Breen ran the emergency department of New York-Presbyterian Allen Hospital in Manhattan, a facility that has seen a huge influx of COVID-19 patients.

While it is not clear why she took her own life, her family, police and doctors suggested stress caused by the outbreak had contributed to her death.

“She tried to do her job and it killed her,” her father Philip Breen said.

“She was truly in the trenches of the front line,” he said, adding that his daughter did not have a history of mental illness.

Although Breen had recovered from the coronavirus and returned to work after about a week and half, the 49-year-old was sent back home by hospital officials. That’s when her father says the family intervened, taking her to Charlottesville, Va.