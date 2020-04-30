Hamza Shehbaz under NAB’s arrest without any charges, says Marriyum Aurangzeb

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb has claimed said that Hamza Shehbaz is under National Accountability Bureau (NAB)’s arrest without any charges on him.

In a statement, the PML-N spokesperson termed the arrest of Hamza Shehbaz as an act of political revenge. “He is under arrest for eleven months for insignificant inquiry,” she asserted.

“The NAB could not prove a single allegation against Hamza in these months but also there are no charges of corruption against him,” she asserted.

Marriyum Aurangzeb stressed that no action is taken against those who are involved in the sugar and flour hoarding as well as against those who are responsible for ruination of the Peshawar metro bus project.

Earlier this month, Aurangzeb urged the incumbent government to focus on real issues instead of being concerned about Shehbaz Sharif. “Imran Khan, his ministers, and spokespersons need to set their priorities straight,” she said.