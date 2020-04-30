PCB displeased over Shoaib Akhtar’s remarks against board

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has expressed disappointment with former cricketer Shoaib Akhtar’s remarks made against its legal advisor Taffazul Rizvi.

Shoaib Akhtar, recently on his Youtube Channel lashed out at the PCB after Umar Akmal was banned for three years from all forms of cricket over not informing the PCB about the match-fixing offer.

Rizvi has sent a defamation notice of Rs100 million to the former cricketer over his disrespectful remarks. He has demanded an immediate apology from Akhtar. The former fast pacer had termed the PCB’s legal department incapable and substandard, besides raising questions on the credibility of Rizvi as a lawyer.

While criticizing Tafazzul Rizvi, the cricketer said that he knew very well how he managed to get the post of sports board’s legal advisor and then advanced in his career.

Seems the board was not happy with everything Akhtar said and decided to send a legal notice to the cricketer.

“The language used by Shoaib Akhtar was highly inappropriate and disrespectful, and cannot be condoned in any civilised society. PCB reserves its own rights,” it said in a statement.