PIA set to kick off direct flights to US for the first time

United States of America (USA) has allowed Pakistan International Airlines to operate direct flights for the first time in history.

According to reports, US Department of Transportation has issued a letter in response to request of CEO PIA Air Marshal Arshad Malik.

Last week, the Chief Operating Officer (CEO) of the PIA Air Mar­shal Arshad Malik wrote a letter to the US ambassador and the State Department seeking permission to operate PIA special flights to repatriate Pakistanis stranded in the US.

He said the PIA was actively pursuing approval for resumption of flight ope­ra­tions to the US, the covid-19 crisis had created a situation which necessitated conduct of urgent air service to repatriate stranded citizens from both the countries.

According to the permission granted by the US, the PIA can operate as many as 12 flights in a month to bring back the stranded Pakistanis.

Owing to security concerns, the US has so far not allowed direct flights from Pakistani airports into its airspace.