Saudi Arabia announces to reopen Masjid al-Nabawi for worshippers

Saudi Arabia has announced to reopen the Masjid al-Haram and Masjid al-Nabawi for the worshippers from 8th Ramzan.

The Saudi government also issued precautionary measures to open the two holy mosques, under which those who come to the two holy mosques must bring their prayer mat with them. It is also restricted to use copies of the Holy Quran kept in the mosque.

Worshippers have been instructed to keep a distance while the washrooms of both mosques will be kept closed. The notification further stated that it is obligatory for those who come for prayers to wear masks.

The Saudi health officials are actively taking part in the sterilization of mosques. However, the Eid and Tarweeh prayers might still get banned because the mosques receive heavy footfalls.

Muslims all around the world are delighted to receive the news that the holy mosques will be reopened soon.