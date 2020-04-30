Jailed Saudi princess makes second appeal to King Salman and MBS for ‘mercy’ during Ramadan

A jailed Saudi princess who went missing over a year ago had earlier this month spoken about her arbitrary arrest and imprisonment in capital Riyadh and pleaded to be released citing her deteriorating health.

Now, the princess has made a second plea to her uncle Saudi King Sheikh Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and her cousin Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman urging them to “find justice in their hearts” during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan and release her.

On Monday night she released a second plea, urging the Saudi leadership to have mercy on her during Ramadan.

“This week, Muslims around the globe begin our holy month of Ramadan, one that most of us shall spend with family, even if much limited owing to the ongoing pandemic,” she said.

“I… will be spending the month at Hair prison unless my uncle, custodian of the two holy mosques, King Salman bin Abdul Aziz al Saud, and my cousin, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman al Saud, decide to release me.”

The princess repeated that she had been abducted with one of her daughters, with no charges or investigation, and that her health was in a “very critical” state.

She urged the king and crown prince to “find in their hearts the sense of justice that ought to be impregnated in any Muslim during Ramadan”, and release “their relative held arbitrarily in the worst conditions possible, in spite [of] her service for the kingdom”.

The princess is the youngest child of former King Saud bin Abdulaziz al-Saud, the second monarch of Saudi Arabia, and the granddaughter of Ibn Saud, the founder and first monarch of Saudi Arabia.