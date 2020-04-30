Source claims North Korean leader is physically impaired

Kim Jong Un has been missing from the public eye ever since he presided over a meeting on April 11. Speculation over his ill health first started following his absence at the birth anniversary celebrations of his late grandfather, one of the most significant holidays in North Korea.

Since then, there has been a frenzy of conflicting media reports over his health, with some reports alleging that the leader has passed away, some claiming he’s in a vegetative state while others proclaim him “alive and well.”

Now, there’s a source claiming that the 36-year-old has been missing from public view because he’s either paralyzed or left physically impaired.

‘I’m not quite sure whether he really had some surgery or whatever, but one thing is clear… he cannot stand up by himself or walk properly,’ said Thae, a former North Korean diplomat who was elected to the South’s parliament earlier this month.

Seoul and Washington have played down rumours that Kim is gravely ill or dead, but Thae said only the supreme leader’s family and closest aides would know the truth.

Official media has not provided any concrete proof of life since April 11, beyond reports of messages sent in Kim’s name.

Thae warned that only a small handful of people including Kim’s wife Ri Jol-su and his sister Kim Yo-jong would know the full story.

A website known for publishing North Korean affairs recently shared satellite images showing Kim’s personal train parked at a train station in the leader’s luxurious Wonsan compound.

However, Thae said that the train could be a diversion tactic and that when he was a North Korean diplomat, the government would send his train to different parts of the country to confuse the outside world, knowing fully well that it was being monitored by satellites.