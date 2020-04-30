The Trump administration to allow doctors to discriminate against LGBTQ people

As the U.S. passes 50,000 deaths from the COVID-19 pandemic, the Trump administration quietly moved forward with a rule that would make it easier for doctors to refuse to treat transgender patients.

The rule, which was first proposed in May 2019, would reverse an Obama-era interpretation that sex discrimination under Section 1557 of the Affordable Care Act applied to discrimination against queer and trans people.

Trans people especially face overwhelming levels of discrimination from health care providers. According to a 2010 study, almost one in five trans people said they had been denied care by a medical provider because of their gender identity, and 28 percent were subjected to harassment in a medical setting.

The Obama-era rule made it illegal for doctors, hospitals, and other health care workers to deny care to someone whose sexual orientation or gender identity they disapproved of. What the new Trump administration rule will do, as it was originally proposed, is allow health care providers to deny care to anyone they perceive as trans or gay.

It will allow hospitals to house trans women and men according to their birth-assigned sex, or condition emergency treatment on the stoppage of cross-sex hormones. It would also allow insurance companies to reinstate blanket bans on transition-related care like gender reassignment surgery or hormone replacement therapy.

LGBTQ equality advocates said that the change would allow hospitals and health care workers to discriminate legally.

In the age of Covid-19, when hospitals are operating near capacity, the rule could also mean the life of a sick trans person is quite literally at the whim of a doctor’s personal beliefs about trans people.