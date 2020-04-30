Daily Times

Veteran Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor passes away at 67

The Bollywood legend returned to India last September after undergoing treatment for cancer in the US for almost a year.

Bollywood legend Rishi Kapoor passed away in Mumbai on Thursday morning. The 67-year-old actor was taken to H N Reliance hospital by his family on Wednesday morning.

“He is in the hospital. He is suffering from cancer and he has some breathing problem, so he has been admitted to the hospital. He is stable now,” Randhir had then said, reported PTI. Rishi Kapoor’s death comes a day after actor Irrfan Khan’s demise. PTI reported Randhir confirming Rishi Kapoor’s passing. Amitabh Bachchan tweeted his condolences.

Tributes have been pouring in for Rishi Kapoor from actors, members of the film industry, prominent personalities and politicians.

Rishi Kapoor, who has been quite active on social media, hasn’t posted anything on his Twitter account since April 2.

The actor recently announced his next project, a remake of Hollywood film The Intern, also featuring Deepika Padukone.

