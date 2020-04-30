Veteran Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor passes away at 67

Bollywood legend Rishi Kapoor passed away in Mumbai on Thursday morning. The 67-year-old actor was taken to H N Reliance hospital by his family on Wednesday morning.

“He is in the hospital. He is suffering from cancer and he has some breathing problem, so he has been admitted to the hospital. He is stable now,” Randhir had then said, reported PTI. Rishi Kapoor’s death comes a day after actor Irrfan Khan’s demise. PTI reported Randhir confirming Rishi Kapoor’s passing. Amitabh Bachchan tweeted his condolences.

T 3517 – He’s GONE .. ! Rishi Kapoor .. gone .. just passed away ..

I am destroyed ! — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 30, 2020

Tributes have been pouring in for Rishi Kapoor from actors, members of the film industry, prominent personalities and politicians.

This is a terrible week for Indian cinema, with the passing of another legend, actor Rishi Kapoor. A wonderful actor, with a huge fan following across generations, he will be greatly missed. My condolences to his family, friends & fans all over the world, at this time of grief. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) April 30, 2020

Rishi Kapoor, who has been quite active on social media, hasn’t posted anything on his Twitter account since April 2.

The actor recently announced his next project, a remake of Hollywood film The Intern, also featuring Deepika Padukone.