PCB’s legal advisor serves legal notice on Shoaib Akhtar

LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) legal advisor Taffazul Rizvi has sent Rs.100 million legal notice to former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar for his defamatory remarks regarding the Umar Akmal case. Rizvi has asked Akhtar to retract his statement while tendering an unconditional apology. Akhtar, while speaking on a local news channel and his YouTube channel, had accused Rizvi of having a personal agenda against Pakistan cricketers, after the board announced a three-year ban on middle-order batsman Akmal. Akhtar ripped apart PCB’s legal advisor Rizvi, whom he described as an ‘inept person’ for being hard on Akmal but not being able to ‘read a basic contract’. “The PCB’s legal department is rotten to the core. Rizvi in particular is one such individual. He has deep connections and has been with the board for 10-15 years.”

The PCB, in the following statement, expressed their disappointment over Akhtar’s aforementioned public comments. “The PCB is disappointed with Shoaib Akhtar’s poor choice of words while publically commenting about the PCB’s legal department and its legal advisor. The language used by Shoaib Akhtar was highly inappropriate and disrespectful, and cannot be condoned in any civilised society. The PCB’s legal advisor, Taffazul Rizvi, in his own discretion, has initiated defamation and criminal proceedings against Shoaib Akhtar, while the PCB too reserves its rights.” The vice-chairman of the Pakistan Bar Council, Abid Saqi, has also come out in support of Rizvi and said that an attack on the integrity of an advocate is tantamount to interfering with the legal profession and is, hence, unacceptable. Criminal Complaint, under cybercrime law, has also been submitted to Federal Investigation Agency by Rizvi against Akhtar.