CSA wants AB de Villiers to captain national side once again

CAPE TOWN: Cricket South Africa has asked AB de Villiers “to lead the national side once again” but the dashing batsman wants to ensure that he is in top form when the time comes for donning the national colours. De Villiers, an explosive batsman, announced his retirement from all forms of international cricket in May 2018 but of late there have been talks of an imminent return in the national team. “The desire is there from my side to play for South Africa and I have been asked by Cricket South Africa to lead the Proteas again,” the 36-year-old De Villiers, who played 114 Tests, 228 ODIs and 78 T20s, said during Star Sports show ‘Cricket Connected’. But the former captain said that he will only make a comeback if he feels that he is good enough to play at the international level even though he has been a regular on franchise circuit. “The most important thing to me is that I have got to be in top form and I have got to be better than the player next to me,” he said. South Africa coach Mark Boucher had earlier said that De Villiers would be considered in the national team for the T20 World Cup to be held in Australia only if he shows good form and proves himself to be the “best man for the job.”