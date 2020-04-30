Vaughan includes Wasim Akram in his all-time XI from 1960s to 2010s

LONDON: England’s legendary former cricketer Michael Vaughan picked one Pakistan player, fast-bowling great Wasim Akram, in his all-time XI from 1960s to 2010s. The former cricketer was allowed to pick two players from each decade to complete the line-up. The 45-year-old picked just one player from the 60s in the form of England’s legendary former batsman Geoffrey Boycott, who featured in 108 Tests and 36 One-Day International (ODIs) for his country while scoring 8114 runs and 1082 runs respectively in each format. Vaughan then chose West Indies’ star batsman Sir Vivian Richards and England’s all-rounder Sir Ian Botham from the 70s. India’s Sachin Tendulkar, one of the greatest batsmen in cricket’s history, was picked from the 80s along with Pakistan’s Akram, who is considered by many as the greatest pacer to have ever graced the sport. The English commentator chose the Australian duo of wicketkeeper-batsman Adam Gilchrist and leg-spinner Shane Warne from the 90s. South Africa’s former captain and opening batsman Graeme Smith and England’s prolific pacer James Anderson were included in the all-time XI from the 2000s. The former batsman rounded up his lineup with the Australian duo of batsman Steve Smith and fast-bowler Pat Cummins.

Michael Vaughan’s XI: Geoffrey Boycott, Graeme Smith, Steve Smith, Viv Richards, Sachin Tendulkar, Adam Gilchrist, Ian Botham, Wasim Akram, Shane Warne, Pat Cummins and James Anderson.