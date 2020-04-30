Majority of PCB officials will be jailed if fixing is criminalised: Rashid

KARACHI: Pakistan’s former wicketkeeper-batsman Rashid Latif, while speaking on local sports channel, claimed that a majority of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) officials would be in jail if match-fixing was criminalised. The 51-year-old stated that reports were frequently manipulated while the people in authority could do whatever they desired. “There is a history in how match-fixing inquiry reports are manipulated. The authority can do whatever they want. This is why we talk about making new rules, about making this a criminal act. Majority of the PCB officials would be seen behind bars if this becomes criminalised. Then we will find out who is actually corrupt,” Latif said. Latif questioned the timing and motive of those players who had been accused of fixing in the past. “The players that people are naming such as Mohammad Irfan and Mohammad Nawaz, do you know when they reported the cases and why? How many of them have still not reported? I have videos from the past as well. I don’t want to go into the details of it as it will create a very big controversy in Pakistan,” he said. The former wicketkeeper-batsman claimed that everyone was being misguided and were unaware of the actual events that were transpiring behind the scenes. “Everyone is being misguided. This is because most people are not aware of what happened on the night of February 8, 2017, or what happened during the match on February 9, how their phones were brought to Pakistan and opened on February 12, how a statement was taken on February 17? How the bats and their grips were cleaned?” he said.