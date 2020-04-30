Flour subsidy in AJK

Sir: The letter is directed to the authorities of the Pakistan government towards a shortage of flour in Azad Kashmir which is now highly populated territory. It has been observed that during the lockdown, flour mills are supplying less quantity of flour bags which is not meeting the demand. Masses are not able to buy flour from the open market as the majority of them are living below the poverty line. Authorities are requested to increase the quota of our region and consider this issue in favour of Kashmir.

MUHAMMAD AFTAB KHAN

Azad Jammu and Kashmir