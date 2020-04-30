Inauguration of coronavirus drive-thru testing Chughtai Lab

Chughtai Lab has been testing for coronavirus COVID-19 since February 2020. With the spread of coronavirus in Pakistan, it is important for everyone to limit exposure and follow safety precautions to stay healthy.

To ensure complete safety during testing and limit exposure Chughtai Lab has launched its COVID-19 Drive-Thru testing at Defence Lahore. Through this testing, individuals will be tested in the safety of their own cars. This testing will ensure complete safety and reduce exposure during the testing process.

To avail the drive-thru testing facility people will have to come to Chughtai Medical Center Lalik Chowk and register for the test while in their car. Our trained staff will be available at the facility with complete PPE (Personal Protective Equipment) to take the sample from your car.

The results of the samples will be available online.

We hope that this facility can help people get tested safely and reduce exposure to masses.