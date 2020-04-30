HABIBMETRO Bank pledges Rs 50mn towards coronavirus relief, donates Rs 20mn to PM’s Relief Fund

HABIBMETRO Bank has pledged Rs. 50 million to support Pakistan’s fight against the Coronavirus. As part of this initiative the Bank donated Rs. 20 million to the Prime Minister’s COVID-19 Relief Fund. Mr. Mohsin Ali Nathani, President & CEO HABIBMETRO Bank presented the donation to Dr. Reza Baqir, Governor State Bank of Pakistan.

Upon receiving HABIBMETRO Bank’s donation to the Prime Minister’s Relief Fund, Dr. Reza Baqir said, ‘I very much appreciate HABIBMETRO Bank for coming forward to support this noble cause and donating in the Prime Minister’s COVID-19 Pandemic Relief Fund-2020. As a society, it is a duty for all of us, who are blessed, to help our brothers and sisters who are in need. ‘Covid-19 has created extraordinary challenges globally which nations can overcome with extraordinary efforts and financial support is one such effort’, he emphasized.

Commenting during the meeting, Mr. Mohsin Ali Nathani, President & CEO of HABIBMETRO Bank said, ‘COVID-19 has presented a great challenge to countries around the world, including Pakistan. It is imperative for the citizens and relevant authorities of Pakistan to put up a united fight against the spread of this pandemic in our country. As a responsible corporate citizen, HABIBMETRO is honored to contribute towards this cause and play its part in enabling Pakistan to overcome this difficult time.’

Earlier this month, the Bank had collaborated with various organizations for ration distribution among the families of daily-wage earners impacted by the pandemic, in Sindh. The Bank plans to further distribute ration among impacted families in the other provinces in the coming weeks.

HABIBMETROBank’s pledge to support the Country in this hour of need supplements its regular contributions to a host of philanthropic causes related to education, health care and welfare.

HABIBMETRO Bank, a subsidiary of Habib Bank AG Zurich, operates with 398 branches in 134 cities of Pakistan.