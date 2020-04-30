Dr. Khawaja Riffat Hassan appointed as MD NTDC

Ministry of Energy (Power Division) has appointed Dr. Khawaja Riffat Hassan as Managing Director National Transmission and Despatch Company (NTDC) as stopgap arrangement. His predecessor Mr Zafar Abbas Joint Secretary (Power Division) has resigned from the post of MD NTDC due to his commitment at Ministry of Energy (Power Division).

The spokesman of NTDC has said that Dr. Khawaja Riffat Hassan did his PhD and MSc in Electrical Engineering from the University of New South Wales, Sydney Australia and BSc Electrical Engineering from UET Lahore. He also holds Master Degree in Human Resource Management from NUML, Islamabad.

He enjoys 27 years of power sector experience. He performed his duties in NTDC as General Manager Power System Planning, GM Design & Engineering, GM Performance Assessment, GM Asset Management and GM Project Delivery.