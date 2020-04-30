DG Rangers Punjab orders distribution of ration bags among Christian community

LAHORE: To share the blessings of Ramadan and as display of brotherhood between Muslims and Christian Community, 500 ration bags containing essential food items were distributed by Punjab Rangers here today at Youhanabad.

According to Rangers officials, ration and food items have been distributed among the needy families, daily wagers and unemployed persons due to the current stoppage of economic activities. More than 500 bags of ration have been distributed so far, they added.

The ration bags were distributed to unemployed daily wagers and needy Christian families, affected by closure of economic activities due to Corona pandemic.

Members of Christian community appreciated the efforts by Punjab Rangers for helping the needy people and prayed for early elimination of the pandemic from country.