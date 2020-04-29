Man In Kasur finds human finger in Burger

Human finger was found from a Chicken burger at a restaurant in Kasur which raised questions over the accountability of food outlets in Punjab.

There have been recurring incidents in Punjab where raids have been done on local hotels and restaurants. These raids have resulted in the discovery of meat of prohibited animals such as horse and donkey meat. This was being passed off as halal beef or mutton. However, the occurrence of bad news doesn’t end there.

