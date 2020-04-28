PM okays ‘Green Stimulus’ package to extend green cover, create jobs

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday approved the ‘Green Stimulus’ package as part of the government’s efforts to extend green cover in the county and to create job opportunities for the youth especially in the wake of Covid-19 crisis.

The Green Stimulus package, as part of the 10 Billion Tree Tsunami project, aims to promote plantation by setting up nurseries and natural forests and promotion of honey, fruit and olive plantation in the country. Under the package, ‘Green Nigehabaan’ initiative will also be launched to provide job opportunities to initially 65,000 youth, making them part of the plantation campaign.

The prime minister, in his remarks, said addressing climate issues and enhancing the green cover of the country is among the foremost priorities of the present government. He said the Green Stimulus package, especially the Green Nigehbaan initiative, will offer employment opportunities to the youth and help promote the objectives of clean and green Pakistan. The programme, he said, will enable daily wagers to earn their living with dignity during the current situation arising out of Covid-19 outbreak.

The prime minister directed that all the stakeholders, including provincial governments and international bodies, should be engaged to enhance the scope of the programme and create additional jobs. He also directed the Ministry of Climate Change to prepare a plan of action for engaging the international community under the Debt for Nature Swap programme to convert part of the country’s debt into grant for greater plantation and environment protection activities.

The prime minister said transparency and community participation must be ensured for the success of the programme which promises a better future for the coming generations. He emphasized that areas must be demarcated in collaboration with the provinces for establishing national parks all over the country as a step towards the promotion of green and clean Pakistan.

Meanwhile, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz and Special Assistant on Information Lt Gen (r) Asim Saleem Bajwa called on Prime Minister Imran Khan, PM Office media wing said in a press release.

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan prayed for the speedy recovery of Sindh Governor Imran Ismail, who was diagnosed with Covid-19 infection. On his Twitter account, the prime minister posted, “Praying for Governor Imran Ismail’s speedy recovery from COVID-19. May Allah grant him the strength to fight this.”