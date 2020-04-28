Bilawal calls for ‘fair’ distribution of Covid-19 relief among provinces

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has asked for fair distribution of benefits from the relief received from various financial institutions, including the IMF, World Bank and G20 countries, among the provinces.

“Federal government should also reduce its expenditures and give extra money to the provinces instead of cuts in their share,” the PPP chairman said while chairing a meeting of party’s economic committee through video link here. The meeting was attended by party leaders Raza Rabbani, Naveed Qamar, Shazia Marri, Chaudhry Manzoor and others. The meeting termed the economic relief package of the federal government as inadequate and demanded that the amount for the unemployed be increased from Rs12,000 to Rs17,500 as per the minimum wages scheme.

Bilawalsaid in an extraordinary situation, it is the duty of the federal government to extend utmost assistance to the provinces. Federal governments across the globe are extensively helping their provincial governments, he said, adding that Centre should increase health facilities in all provinces and ensure ‘fair’ distribution of international aid received in the wake of coronavirus pandemic.

Bilawal said it is not correct to say that under the 18th Amendment, health is solely a responsibility of the provinces. He said the provincial governments are already working beyond their means and resources, adding that in extraordinary situations, central governments always extend support to the provinces the world over. He demanded that small traders should be assisted with quick relief packages and through tax relaxations, soft loans on easy terms and other concessions. Farmers, the PPP chairman said, are also looking towards the federal government, and in this situation, they should also be given relief packages in the form of fertilizer subsidy and electricity bills.

The situation of locust was also discussed and the meeting was informed that the risk of locust attack is looming on agriculture crops once again. Bilawal urged the federal government to come up with a comprehensive plan keeping in view the dangers posed by locusts on the ready crops in fields.

He said at the moment, there is dire need to focus immediately on food security, as it will be the biggest problem for the country in near future. Pre-emptive measures are needed for food supply, storage and consumption, he added.

Bilawal Bhutto said that the impression should not be given that the prime minister only belongs to Islamabad and his perception is not more than that of the mayor of Islamabad, but he has to bring himself forward as the head of the whole country.

During the meeting, MNA Shazia Marri said that the amount set aside for the unemployed has been reduced from Rs200 billion to Rs75 billion, which is a matter of serious concern for the whole nation.