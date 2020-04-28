António Guterres’ seven points

On April 24, UN Secretary-General António Guterres proposed the seven-point blueprint for positive change regarding violation of human rights in the 43rd session of the UN Human Rights Council.

The Universal Declaration of Human Rights, International Convention on Civil and Political Rights, and International Covenant on Economic, Social, and Cultural Rights are collectively known as the international Bill of Rights which ensures safety to substantive rights of all and sundry. However, in spite of a plethora of conventions and declarations for the protection of basic human rights, human rights always remain in danger because of some most powerful and influencing factors in every society. But in the coronavirus epoch, violations of human rights at the hands of governments, and by majority ethnic and religious groups are being examined. The gap between theory and practice is widening with the passage of time.

The 43rd session of the UN Human Rights Council was chaired by UN Secretary-General, António Guterres on the current status of human rights throughout the world. That is the inter-governmental body’s regular meeting in which treaty monitoring bodies and committees share reports over human rights status in the signatory countries. There are basically nine core human rights treaties that are monitored, and then reports are shared in the regular meeting.

Many governments are hostile to human rights. They intend to show their firm belief in human rights, but gross violations are committed in the name of national security by killing people, minimizing freedom of speech, compromising on the freedom of the press

There are nine core human rights treaties. On the base and implementation of the treaties, the status of human rights is monitored in the regular meeting. The treaties are as International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination 1965, International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights 1966, International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights 1966, Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination against Women 1979, Convention against Torture and Other Cruel, Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment 1984, Convention on the Rights of the Child 1989, International Convention on the Protection of the Rights of All Migrant Workers and Members of Their Families 1990, Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities 2006, and International Convention for the Protection of All Persons from Enforced Disappearance 2006.

In the 43rd session, Mr Guterres addressed the session by navigating the ways to ensure advance sustainability, equality, conflict preventing, building a just and a peaceful world, and a reduction in violation of human rights. He shared a seven-point blueprint for positive change regarding human rights.

Many governments are hostile to human rights. They intend to show their firm belief in human rights, but gross violations are committed in the name of national security by killing people, minimizing freedom of speech, compromising on the freedom of the press. So, the first point of the seven-point blueprint for positive change as shared in the meeting is “Sovereignty ‘no defense for rights violations” in which Mr Guterres insisted by stating that “national sovereignty “cannot be a pretext for violating human rights”, and maintaining that greater equality “strengthens States and societies, thereby reinforcing sovereignty”.

In the second point, Mr Guterres enunciated that “starved and “bombed” in war-torn countries are violations of international law that ignites the situation by giving rise to many other challenges. Human trafficking and exploitation of women rights in approximately every region have exploited and abused women and children. Under the broad definitions of national security, suppressing journalists, indigenous peoples, immigrants, refugees, other sexual identities and religious and ethnic minorities have become a trend in multiple regions.

The third point that is about megatrends responsible for growing anxiety revealed that increasing global hunger, climate crisis, population growth and urbanization are the major problems of all countries. Mr Guterres insisted on the transformation of “the ambitions of the Universal Declaration into real-world change on the ground”.

The fourth point – sustainable development at the core of rights blueprint – is about to give utmost attention to human rights in the 17 Sustainable Development Goals under the Agenda 2030.

The fourth point – violence against women must end – insists on respecting women rights. “Climate crisis is biggest threat” is the 6th point that affected human rights badly. People’s right to a safe, clean, healthy, and sustainable planet must be achieved by reducing pollution and empowering the young generation. The last but not least, the 7th point – online risks mar potential for progress- is of the “call to action” that motivates to remove the threats posed by usage of new technology to violate human rights and the right to privacy.

Guterres pledged to utilize the full weight of his office to make sure protection to human rights under the “Call to Action” with special reference to the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

Governments and individuals have to follow the hierarchy of “Respect, Protect, and Fulfill”. Firstly, they should “respect” human rights through behavioral and mental changes. Secondly, legal instruments must be passed to protect the non-derogatory rights. And, thirdly, the state should utilize all its machinery and sources to implement the legal instruments to a country in which the rights of everybody would be protected without any discrimination by setting goals following the António Guterres’ seven-points for change regarding human rights.

The writer is a feminist, human rights activist and legal researcher. He can be reached at Ch.changezi.sandhu111@gmail.com