The global ceasefire, rhetoric or reality?

The Coronavirus outbreak is the biggest challenge for humanity since World War 2, warned by UN-Secretary General, António Guterres’s. The pandemic has killed more than 160 thousand people all over the world and affected the normalcy of life in 184 countries. Mike Ryan, executive director of the World Health Organization’s emergency program, said health systems around the world are near to collapse. The number of infected people soared to 2.4 Million. The pandemic has put the major supply chains to a halt. Air/water corridors and roads, parks, tourist spots are empty all over the globe. Millions have become unemployed.

The potential aftermaths of COVID-19 shatter the ambition of the UN Sustainable Development Goal of ending poverty by 2030 due to a multifold increase in relative and absolute poverty. In recent estimates, the contractions of 20 percent in per capita incomes will drag 420 Million people below the US$1.9/day poverty line. It will reverse the journey of poverty alleviation to ten years back from now.

The coronavirus outbreak has challenged the sufficiency of medical research and health infrastructure worldwide. In terms of the scope of its impacts, the pandemic is even worse than world war2. Amid the devastating human and financial loss, the UN Secretary-General’s call for Global Ceasefire is an invitation for all member countries to reframe the conception of “enemy”.

During the last two decades, the world has witnessed periodic military conflicts. The total human casualties during military combats in Afghanistan, Pakistan, Iraq, Syria, Yemen, and others are 770,000- 801,000, approximately. The global spending on defense has reached its peak since 1988 as well as being 76 percent higher than the post-cold war low of 1998. The total military expenditure increases to 2.6 percent to $1.8 trillion in 2018-2019.

In his recent statement, Guterres welcomed the encouraging response to his call from various conflict partners in the Central African Republic, Colombia, Libya, Myanmar, the Philippines, South Sudan, Sudan, Syria, and upend lives,” Guterres said. “We need to do everything possible to find the peace and unity our world so desperately needs to battle COVID-19.”

Russia’s UN Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia, during the UN- Security Council meeting held on April 9 to discuss the pandemic, said, “To win against it and to overcome its consequences we need also to overcome our prejudices, phobias, hatreds, distrust, suspicions”. US Ambassador Kelly Craft also asserted the threat of COVID-19 “requires global action, international solidarity, and unity of purpose”

Despite all positive gestures, However, The UN-Security Council bears the utmost responsibility to set the modalities for equal distribution of power space in the world’s politics and reduce the weaponization cost on the world’s GDP. 2000 people are dying daily in the United States due to Coronavirus–a country short of ventilators for the patients but displays military might worth billions of dollars at every corner of the globe with a slogan to “protect its citizens”.

A systematic response can reshuffle the priorities of global diplomacy–more focus to induce a sense of global togetherness, and to address the incapacity of the governance systems to suppress disease and deprivation. The response to this human catastrophe should be substantively comparable to the one by the Allied Powers after world war 2 constituting United Nations.

The challenge is to overwhelm the recent wave of populist nationalism with an unprecedented urge to dominate using trade and technology. The Secretary General’s call for a global ceasefire would remain rhetoric, if not supported by an actionable strategy-Law-making to revitalize the social contract between citizens and states, to address the misappropriate spending of the world’s GDP on non-welfare sectors, to find an out-of-the-box approach to conflict management by putting aside trivial identities based on economic interests, race, color, and religion.

The writer is an academic and public policy researcher