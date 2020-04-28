Costs of opening up

The whole world is facing the unprecedented coronavirus threat together, so it is important for all countries to share their experiences and learn from each other. Initially, when the virus first spread outside China, the international consensus was that isolation was the need of the hour. Once everybody locked themselves in, even at the cost of bringing the whole world especially all the economies to a halt, the virus would not be able to spread and in about two weeks things would begin to slowly come back to normal. When that didn’t quite work out as expected, and the virus kept spreading all over the world, the collective wisdom lent in favour of slowly opening up economies because it had become necessary to get income and employment rolling again.

The underlying thought, once again, was to do so in as sanitised a way as possible. Workers were and are still expected to follow all safety procedures so the worst case scenario, of the virus spreading among people going out to work, does not materialise. In that case everything would have to be shut down all over again, and nobody knows for how long the second time. But now that countries are opening up, including the ones that have had the worst of it like Spain, Italy, USA, etc, some worrying signs are also emerging.

It is being reported that just as the lockdown was eased, the spread of the virus picked up once again in Germany. That is a very worrying sign indeed. Everybody knows that Germany has been implementing one of the most impressive social distancing and sanitisation protocols in the whole world. And when they relaxed their lockdown they did it in a very systematic way. That the virus is spreading more there just as the attempt to get the economy back on its feet was being carried out means there must more trouble in store for other countries as well, especially those like us that just cannot afford to shut down for too long. So far Pakistan’s numbers, while a big cause for concern, are not exactly frightening considering what is happening all around us. But that does not rule out the possibility of a larger outbreak now that a lot more people are out on the streets. And it does not help, needless to say, that most average people are not exactly helping the greater cause by refusing to stay indoors when they are not needed outside. It is up to the government to study all these trends and formulate a strategy that works for us in our working environment. *