US records 1,384 coronavirus deaths in 24 hours

The United States has recorded 1,384 more novel coronavirus deaths in the past 24 hours on Tuesday.

The United States, the country which has been worst affected by the deadly novel coronavirus with a total of 1,010,507 confirmed cases on Tuesday recorded 56,803 deaths.

New York is America’s worst-hit state, with more than 17,300 COVID-19 deaths out of almost 292,000 confirmed infections. A total of 17,735 people were hospitalized across New York because of COVID-19, down from 18,335 a day earlier and the lowest since 6th April.

President Donald Trump said that he expected to see many US schools reopen before the end of the school year. “Even if it’s for a very short period of time, I think it would be a good thing,” he told reporters.

The US became the first country in the world to report 2000 coronavirus deaths in 24 hours on 10th April and instead reached 2806 on April 15.

Many states in the country began lifting coronavirus lockdowns on Monday, but government officials said New York is not too busy with extensive pressure of hospital admissions.

Colorado, Minnesota, Mississippi, and Tennessee are among the latest states to relax coronavirus lockdown. However, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said he is preparing to extend the lockdown measures in various areas where the coronavirus has spread most.