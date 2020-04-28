Karachi reports highest number of coronavirus cases

Sindh health authorities have recorded 269 cases of the novel COVID-19 in the metropolis over the past 24 hours, marking the highest number of patients across Sindh.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said the province reported 341 new cases over the past 24 hours as social distancing continued to fall in the city.

The chief minister said that there was no social distancing in the economic hub’s slums despite serious efforts, causing cases to rise day by day.

Of Karachi’s 269 COVID-19 cases, 50 cases were reported in South, 90 in East district, 39 in West, 40 in Korangi, 20 in Central and 30 in Malir.

Over the past 24 hours, Sindh has carried out 2,733 tests, of which 341 were diagnosed as positive, translating into a rate of 12.6%, CM Shah said. To date, the provincial health department has conducted 43,949 tests, of which 4,956 (11.2%) have tested positive in total, he added.

Across the province, on the other hand, 23 cases were reported in Khairpur, 12 each in Larkana and Hyderabad, eight in Ghotki, four in Sukkur, three in Dadu, two in Matiari, and one each in Jacobabad and Umerkot.