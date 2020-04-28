Ramiz Raja suggests jail time for match-fixing

Cricket commentator Ramiz Raja has urged the authorities to devise a law against match-fixing.

Ramiz Raja took to Twitter and expressed that he was in favor of putting cricketers involved in match-fixing behind the bars.

So Umar Akmal officially makes it to the list of idiots! Banned for 3 years. What a waste of a talent! It’s high time that Pakistan moved towards passing a legislative law against match fixing. Behind bars is where such jack asses belong! Otherwise brave for more!! — Ramiz Raja (@iramizraja) April 27, 2020

“This war seems to be being won by the bad guys, Rambo? He’s (Akmal) quite high profile, isn’t he? Do you think jail time would win the war?” Mbangwa tweeted.

In reply, Raja said all stakeholders of the game must come together to eradicate match-fixing.

Raja had also expressed his displeasure after Akmal was found guilty, saying it was such a waste of talent.

“So, Umar Akmal officially makes it to the list of idiots! Banned for 3 years. What a waste of talent! It’s high time that Pakistan moved towards passing a legislative law against match-fixing. Behind bars is where such jack asses belong! Otherwise brave for more,” Ramiz Raja wrote.

Umar Akmal had been banned by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Disciplinary Committee from all forms of cricket on corruption charges for three years.

On a social media website, Twitter PCB announced: “Umar Akmal handed a three-year ban from all cricket by Chairman of the Disciplinary Panel Mr. Justice (retired) Fazal-e-Miran Chauhan.”

Earlier, Akmal had said that he was offered $200,000 by fixers to leave two deliveries in one of the matches. He also claimed that he was offered money to skip matches against India.