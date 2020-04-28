Daily Times

PM prays for ‘speedy recovery’ of Governor Imran Ismail

Prime Minister Imran Khan has prayed for the early recovery of Governor Sindh Imran Ismail who has tested positive for coronavirus.

“Praying for Governor Imran Ismail’s speedy recovery from COVID19. May Allah grant him the strength to fight this,” said the prime minister in a statement on social media site Twitter.

Imran Ismail replied:

Governor Sindh Imran Ismail late Monday confirmed that he had tested positive for coronavirus.

Ismail, in a tweet, said: “I have just been tested Covid 19 positive, Allah Kareem inshallah will fight it out.”

Ismail said that his family members and mother will also undergo COVID-19 tests soon.

 

