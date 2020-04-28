PM prays for ‘speedy recovery’ of Governor Imran Ismail

Prime Minister Imran Khan has prayed for the early recovery of Governor Sindh Imran Ismail who has tested positive for coronavirus.

“Praying for Governor Imran Ismail’s speedy recovery from COVID19. May Allah grant him the strength to fight this,” said the prime minister in a statement on social media site Twitter.

Praying for Governor Imran Ismail’s speedy recovery from COVID19. May Allah grant him the strength to fight this. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) April 28, 2020

Imran Ismail replied:

Thank you PM sahib, I have learnt from u to fight under most difficult times & situation. Allah Kareem — Imran Ismail (@ImranIsmailPTI) April 28, 2020

Governor Sindh Imran Ismail late Monday confirmed that he had tested positive for coronavirus.

Ismail, in a tweet, said: “I have just been tested Covid 19 positive, Allah Kareem inshallah will fight it out.”

I have just been tested Covid 19 positive, Allah Kareem inshallah will fight it out. @ImranKhanPTI thought us to fight out the most difficult in life and I believe this is nothing against what we r prepared for. May Allah give strength to fight this Pandemic inshallah. — Imran Ismail (@ImranIsmailPTI) April 27, 2020

Ismail said that his family members and mother will also undergo COVID-19 tests soon.