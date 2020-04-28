Man who claimed coronavirus a political ploy dies due to COVID-19

Many conspiracy theorists believe that coronavirus is a genetically engineered pathogen that was created by elite powers to control the growing population in the world.

John W McDaniel, a man from Ohio, too believed that the coronavirus outbreak was part of a political strategy. However, he died last week, due to coronavirus infection.

On his Facebook page, he shared several posts claiming that the lockdown ordered by the government is to silence the general public. McDaniel had also reacted strongly to Ohio governor Mike DeWine’s stay-at-home order that closed all restaurants, bars, and pubs in the district.

“If what I’m hearing is true, that DeWine has ordered all bars and restaurants to be closed, I say bulls***! He doesn’t have that authority. If you are paranoid about getting sick just don’t go out. It shouldn’t keep those of us from living our lives,” wrote McDaniel on his Facebook page.

On Facebook, he had dismissed the killer virus as a ‘political ploy’ that he said officials were using to exert control over the public.

John W. McDaniel tested positive for the coronavirus in late March and died at Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus last Wednesday.

He is survived by his wife and their two adult sons. It is not known if any of them have fallen ill or become infected.