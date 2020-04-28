A social media post claiming that Bill Gates is being sued by the Indian government for the death of girls following a vaccination trial for cervical cancer is found to be fake.

In 2009, a group of eligible girls (10-14 years) were vaccinated with human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine, a cervical cancer vaccine. The vaccination in India was part of the global project, titled “HPV Vaccine: Evidence for Impact” which was also carried out in Peru, Uganda and Vietnam.

The viral post that has been shared widely on the social media features a photograph of Bill Gates along with Dr Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and a member of the White House coronavirus task force.

The caption accompanying the photograph reads: “Well, well, well, Globalist population control Bill Gates shortly after his India trip with Dr Fauci. I knew I did NOT trust Dr. Fauci, and now I know why. For those of you who follow closely Bill Gates is a globalist who funded the Coronavirus vaccine and owns the Wuhan lab in China. Soros is his partner. India is suing Bill Gates because he vaccinated 77,000 third world girls between the ages of 9 & 15 and many of them died.”

However, the inquiry committee found that the girls died due to causes unrelated to the vaccine. The report found that one girl drowned in a quarry, another died from a snake bite, two committed suicide by consuming pesticides, one died from complications of malaria, another died possibly from high fever and the last one from a suspected cerebral haemorrhage.