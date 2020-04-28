Prophet Muhammad’s timeless advice adorns US billboards in COVID times

A billboard in Chicago outlines how the Prophet Muhammad (pbuh) historically dealt with pandemics during his time to advice locals on prevention measures to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus.

“Wash your hands frequently, don’t leave infected areas and don’t visit infected areas,” the billboard says. The billboard was commissioned by a non-profit group called Gain Peace in the United States.

The guidelines are based on historic hadith, or narration, of the Prophet which has been widely shared across social media platforms since the current coronavirus outbreak began to spread across the world last year.

“When you hear that a plague is in a land, do not enter it and if the plague breaks out in a place while you are in it, do not leave that place,” Prophet Muhammad said, according to the narration ((Sahih al-Bukhari).

“Do not place a sick patient with a healthy person,” the Prophet adds in another narration (Sahih al-Bukhari).

The centuries-old advice has resonated with millions of people across the globe as Covid-19 infects more than 2,629,603 and killed 183,711 worldwide till this writing.