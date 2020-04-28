7th Sky Entertainment comes up with a soul-searching series ‘Dikhawa’ this Ramadan

After the huge success of ‘Makafat’ in Ramadan last year, 7th Sky Entertainment is continuing its winning streak with another mega-project ‘Dikhawa’, a series with different moral-based stories, that is being aired every day in Ramadan, on Geo Entertainment.

Produced by the dynamic duo of Abdullah Kadwani and Asad Qureshi, ‘Dikhawa’ would unveil stories that depict how being pretentious always leads to dreadful consequences, whereas the decision that is prompted by empathy will always bring happiness and goodness.

With great successes, from the likes of comedies ‘Romeo Weds Heer,’ ‘Dolly Darling’ and more, to emotional and thought-provoking serials like ‘Khaani,’ ‘Muqaddar,’ ‘Meherposh,’ ‘Raaz-e-Ulfat,’ ‘Deewangi,’ ‘Munafiq’ and ‘Kahin Deep Jalay,’ 7th Sky Entertainment has dominated the television industry in Pakistan with its creative and phenomenal productions

‘Dikhawa’ would feature different moral-based stories and is a part of the Ehsaas Ramzan transmission. It has been penned by some of the most amazing writers including Mansoor Saeed, Amber Azhar, Samina Ejaz, Nabeela Raja, Almas Ul Ain, Shabnam Sani, Aamra Shahid, Rabia Mohsin, Ramla Selmi, and Faraz Mazhar.

Seventh Sky Entertainment is one of the largest production houses in Pakistan spearheaded by Abdullah Kadwani and Asad Qureshi. As Pakistan’s premier broadcast and entertainment company, 7th Sky Entertainment has produced blockbuster and award-winning serials such as ‘Khaani,’ ‘Daam,’ ‘Doraha,’ ‘Dil-e-Gumshuda,’ ‘Bharosa Pyar Tera,’ ‘Sheherzad,’ ‘Mairatul Uroos,’ ‘Meri Zaat Zara-e-Benishan,’ ‘Mere Meherbaan,’ ‘Mere Charagar,’ ‘Roshan Sitara,’ ‘Aik Pal,’ ‘Noor-e-Zindagi,’ ‘Tum Kon Piya,’ ‘Khaali Haath,’ ‘Hiddat,’ ‘Mohabbat Tumse Nafrat Hai,’ ‘Gohar-e-Nayab’ and ‘Maan.’