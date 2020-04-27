Three million infections and counting

Just a few months ago when the coronavirus was still a relatively new phenomenon and that too largely confined to the Chinese city of Wuhan, nobody could have thought that it would bring the whole world to its knees, infect three million people and kill more than two hundred thousand so quickly. Yet here we stand. Not only have these numbers kept rising but almost all countries on the planet are in different phases of lockdown and there’s still no telling just when things will start to get better; if ever at all. Initially there was the feeling that this would be a two-week affair, despite all the trauma that came out of China.

Partly because of people’s own general sense of denial, but largely because governments made them think so, most people believed that a lockdown for a fortnight was all that was needed to let the virus peak and die, then everything would be hunky dory once more. That is why everybody peppered their respective economies with attractive stimulus packages; so they would be able to survive roughly two weeks of no activity. But all that turned out to be very far from the truth. Strangely, there are a couple of things that nobody has been able to explain fully. Why, for one thing, has the virus been so severe in some places and not as potent in others? And why, for another thing, have countries that enforced the best lockdowns registered the most number of infections as well as deaths while countries that really played around with the quarantine fared much better?

Thankfully, for whatever unexplained reason, Pakistan has not registered an out of control number of infections or deaths as yet. And while the real number of cases is surely much larger than the reported figure, because of lack of testing facilities, the situation is not as bad as it could have been. Yet the economy is taking a battering. Already the growth rate is falling through the floor, on the way to ending the fiscal year in the negative. Reports suggest that this trajectory will double the number of people living under the poverty line in the country in just about a year. And, of course, unemployment will skyrocket as jobs keep shutting down. Fiscal as well as monetary authorities have been doing all they can to keep markets from panicking, but there’s only so long pep talk will keep things calm. With more than three million people now infected, and a vaccine still nowhere in sight, the world can do little but brace for what is yet to come. *