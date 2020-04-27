Oil trauma to play out for a while

It wasn’t just a one day thing for WTI (West Texas Intermediate) crude oil to drop below zero, all the way to negative 40 for a while, last Monday. Of course it affected other benchmarks like Brent crude as well, since the supply overload and demand destruction combination is now a worldwide phenomenon; and one likely to last quite a while. Even if the coronavirus becomes a thing of the past as early as next week, which is not going to happen, the oil market would still take some time to stand on its feet again. Just as these lines are written, the smaller players in the American shale patch are being wiped out. Just a few months ago financial journalists were reporting that the oil market might not see too many mergers and acquisitions in the near future. Now it is preparing for a whole variety of takeovers as the smaller players buckle and big boys buy them out.

The oil market is likely to experience this over supply-low demand trauma for the foreseeable future. And it’s no surprise that all this is going to hurt our friends in the Gulf rather badly. Most Gulf countries are overwhelmingly oil-heavy. And all the demand destruction brought about the lockdowns that are mandated by the coronavirus will make them urgently re-balance their budgets. Yet as bad as this news is for them it will also hit us very hard here in South Asia. That is why a lot of workers from countries around here work in countries over there and send back crucial foreign exchange in the form of remittances. Already many thousand Pakistani workers were laid off in the Gulf prior to the oil slump; just because of closure of offices due to the virus. Now that number will bloat even further.

The worst part is that demand will stay mute as long as there is no cure or vaccine for the pandemic. A number of countries are now beginning to defy the global lockdown and open their economies, which is quite bold. But there is always the risk of the virus spreading even faster because of this and rendering the whole initiative worthless. So it can be safely said that all things remaining constant, the oil industry as well as countries closely associated with it will have to carve out other ways of staying relevant. For the moment, it is clear that this trauma will last quite a while. *