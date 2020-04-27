Two soldiers martyred, nine terrorists killed during IBO in North Waziristan

Two Pakistan Army soldiers were martyred and five injured during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) late Saturday night in Khaisura and Dossali areas of North Waziristan, according to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

“Security forces conducted an IBO on credible information about the presence of terrorists in Khaisura and Dossali areas of North Waziristan late last night. During sanitisation of area, fire exchange took place between terrorists and security forces,” the statement read.

Nine terrorists were killed and one apprehended, the statement added.

According to the ISPR, weapons and ammunitions were also recovered during the search of the area. The martyred soldiers were identified as Lance Naik Abdul Waheed and Sepoy Sakum Dad.

This is the fifth reported clash between security forces and terrorists in North Waziristan since the start of April.

On April 20, a soldier was martyred and three others injured in a terrorist attack on a military check-post.

Earlier on April 14, another army soldier was martyred during a shootout with terrorists in North Waziristan and a day earlier on April 13, a soldier embraced martyrdom in a shootout with terrorists. Two terrorists were also killed in the operation. On March 18, an army officer and three soldiers were martyred during an IBO in the erstwhile tribal district. A large cache of arms was recovered during the operation and the terrorist hideout was destroyed.