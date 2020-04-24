Oil price rebound picks up KSE-100

Bulls continue to regain ground at Pakistan Stocks exchange, as benchmark Kse-100 index witnessed another volatile session and gained 387 points on the back of a rebound in global oil prices that picked up market sentiments.

The market sentiments were stretched between positive and negative economic triggers. On the positive side, International crude oil price rebounded overnight, as US WTI crude surged over 20%while international benchmark Brent crude oil regained over 8% from its previous close; this helped the oil and gas stocks to hit upper circuits. While, on the contrary Most banking sector stocks sector closed in the negative zone after State Bank of Pakistan directed commercial banks to suspend dividend payments for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 and half year ending June 30, 2020, which triggered a sell-off.

Meanwhile, international agency Moody’s predicted Pakistan’s GDP would contract by 0.5% in FY20 as opposed to the International Monetary Fund (IMF)’s projection of 1.5% contraction. The rating agency also predicted that Pakistan’s economy would grow by more than 2% in next fiscal year 2021. The report acted as sentiment booster for investors.

KSE-100 Index started the proceedings on a positive note, gaining 474.06 points to mark its intraday high at 32,938.29. After a brief tug of war between bulls and bears, the index manged to end higher by 386.60 points at 32,850.83.

The overall market volumes declined from the previous session and were recorded at 204.35 million Value Traded decreased by 0.88 Billion to Rs.9.41 Billion The volume chart was led by Maple Leaf Cement Factory Limited , followed by Hascol Petroleum Limited and Fauji Cement Company Limited led, exchanging 25.62 million, 22.54 million and 12.23 million shares, respectively.