Improving the testing capacity

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said that Pakistan’s coronavirus testing capacity would reach 20,000 to 30,000 tests per day by May. Presently it stands somewhere around 3,000. It is, of course, much appreciated that the capability seems set to increase by almost ten times. But why such a large spread in the expectation? The difference between the two figures is 10,000 daily tests, after all, which is half of the lower estimate. Shouldn’t the government know by now just what arrangements have been made and where exactly the testing capability will stand in May?

After all, it was the foreign minister himself who said just the other day that the outbreak would most likely peak here around end May or early June. So, while it is appreciated that the government is gearing to be able to conduct far more tests by then, it is also a little concerning that it is not clear just how many they will be. Needless to say, of course, that improving testing capability will be central to enhancing our chances of winning this war against the coronavirus. There’s still no cure, and the country’s healthcare infrastructure cannot handle a major emergency, so everything possible must be done to ensure that the virus does not spread too far to begin with.

For that, of course, we would have to know just how many people are infected. Sindh is ahead of other provinces in terms of spreading the net of testing at least. Yet every province will have to improve its game and put more resources into improving testing. There should, at the very least, be multiple drive-through testing centres. These go a long way in ascertaining the depth of the pandemic. The easier it is for people to get themselves tested, the more aware the government would become of the real state of affairs, and the more effectively the virus can be kept from spreading to more people. No country has the resources to keep fighting like this. That is why they will have to frame smart policies. And the smartest thing for Pakistan to do is to concentrate on nipping this evil in the bud, so to speak, and contain it now before it gets out of control. And the first step in that direction is upgrading the testing capability as strongly as possible. *