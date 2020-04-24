Difficult balancing act for SBP

It’s a good thing that the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) is not shying away from taking tough decisions to protect the job market even if it is causing considerable anxiety in some sectors. The decision to stop banks from dividend payments to protect banking sector liquidity, for example, could well shatter investor confidence and hurt the stock market. The idea is to have enough money in the banks to keep them lending to businesses at concessional rates so there’s no immediate rise in unemployment. Yet admirable as suspending dividends to secure jobs is, it will no doubt rub the market the wrong way, and even serious investors will either be discouraged out of it or forced into speculative trading; which is never good if too many people do it for too long.

Then there’s the problem about institutions that have already announced dividends for the quarter ended Mar31. Banks, for example, have done just that – and just this expectation got a large number of investors into their stocks ahead of their financial results – and now everybody is guessing what to do. SBP has said, though, that if for some institution it is “necessary to declare the dividend in wake of the institution’s specific circumstances, it may approach SBP with sound justifications for consideration of the request on merit.” Yet what could possibly be a specific circumstance in this case, except that the institution has already announced the dividend? And what sound justification can any institution offer except, once again, that it has already announced the dividend and investors are expecting it?

Such is the irony of the moment that neither step is completely right or wrong. From another perspective, for example, suspending the dividend is a small price to pay for protecting thousands of jobs and businesses. If, without the arrangements that SBP is making, businesses suffer losses and the employment market contracts, wouldn’t investors still take a big hit in the market, with or without their dividends? That monetary policy is posturing towards protecting businesses and jobs shows that the thinking is right. The lockdown has already squeezed industry and workers alike because there has been generally no work and therefore no earning. And employers simply can’t keep paying employees unless somebody, SBP in this case, has their back. The central bank has a tough balancing act to do to see the monetary sector through this crisis. *