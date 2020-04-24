PM briefed on internal, external challenges at ISI headquarters

Prime Minister Imran Khan visited the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) headquarters on Thursday and received a comprehensive briefing, covering the entire spectrum of internal and external challenges, including the impact of Covid-19 outbreak in Pakistan.

Speaking on the occasion, the prime minister emphasized that no effort will be spared for security, integrity and sovereignty of the country. Accompanied by Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, federal ministers and advisors, the prime minister appreciated the sacrifices and contributions of Inter-Services Intelligence being a superior state intelligence agency.

Earlier, on his arrival, the prime minister was received by Inter-Services Intelligence Director General Lieutenant General Faiz Hamid.