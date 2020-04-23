Spouting cannons against corona

Never be disappointed, never be degraded, never be downgraded, for: We shall fight Corona in every nook and cranny as China has fought it victoriously.

We shall fight it with courage and confidence, and the power of faith and iron determination that our forefathers have hammered in us.

We shall fight it in the hospitals, on the roads, in the streets and in the skies, like our brave pilots had fought Abhinandhan and embraced victory. We shall never allow this disease to transform our well-trimmed garden _ our beloved country, into a junkyard, or a churchyard or a graveyard.

Never withdraw, my students, never withdraw

Never, never _ never

The day will come when we say goodbye to Corona from our motherland, and then my students:

We will meet together

We will read together

We will talk together

We will walk together,

not at any other place;

but at the college gate.

Be optimistic:

Forget your worries

Forget your hurries

Forget your sorrows

Forget your sufferings,

And

Stay your homes

and sanitize your minds with the ever-exciting song of Boney-m

“Hurray _ Hurray

It’s holi _ holiday

It’s world of fun,

for everyone _ holi _ holiday

Hurray _ Hurray……..”