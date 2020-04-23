Spouting cannons against corona

Never be disappointed, never be degraded, never be downgraded, for: We shall fight Corona in every nook and cranny as China has fought it victoriously.We shall fight it with courage and confidence, and the power of faith and iron determination that our forefathers have hammered in us. We shall fight it in the hospitals, on the roads, in the streets and in the skies, like our brave pilots had fought Abhinandhan and embraced victory. We shall never allow this disease to transform our well-trimmed garden _ our beloved country, into a junkyard, or a churchyard or a graveyard.Never withdraw, my students, never withdraw Never, never _ neverThe day will come when we say goodbye to Corona from our motherland, and then my students: We will meet togetherWe will read togetherWe will talk togetherWe will walk together,not at any other place;but at the college gate.Be optimistic:Forget your worriesForget your hurriesForget your sorrowsForget your sufferings,AndStay your homesand sanitize your minds with the ever-exciting song of Boney-m“Hurray _ HurrayIt’s holi _ holidayIt’s world of fun,for everyone _ holi _ holidayHurray _ Hurray……..”