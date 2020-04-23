Faryal Talpur moves IHC against order to freeze her bank accounts

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Faryal Talpur approached the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday to challenge the freezing order of her bank accounts. Earlier, an accountability court in Islamabad had rejected a plea filed by former president Asif Ali Zardari’s sister in relation to the fake accounts case. Talpur filed a plea with the IHC, challenging the verdict of the accountability court regarding unfreezing of her accounts. According to the petition, the PPP leader said that her accounts should be made operational again so that she can take care of her household and personal expenses. The petition mentioned that the National Accountability Bureau had frozen the accounts on July 25. The plea requested the IHC to declare the earlier court verdict null and void. Meanwhile, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Thursday challenged bail granted to Yousuf Abbas Sharif, nephew of the former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Nawaz Sharif, in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case. The NAB in its plea has urged the SC to strike down the Lahore High Court’s judgement of granting bail to Yousuf Abbas Sharif. “The facts in the case were not thoroughly reviewed by the LHC.” According to the NAB, Abbas remained CEO of the Chauhdry Sugar Mills and played important rule in corruption. Abbas along with former prime minister Nawaz Sharif dented billion of rupees loss to the national exchequer, the NAB said.