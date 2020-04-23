Police arrest 12 Karachi traders for opening businesses amidst lockdown

The Karachi police arrested 12 traders for violating lockdown measures and opening their businesses. A senior police officer confirmed that some shopkeepers in Saddar’s electronic market opened their shops after which the police arrested them. A first information report (FIR) was registered against the traders under section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant). City police chief Additional IG Ghulam Nabi Memon warned traders not to create a “law and order situation”. He advised them to “demonstrate responsibility” by following the government’s orders meant to contain the spread of the coronavirus. Meanwhile, ,as many as six supermarkets have been sealed on the directives of Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Shallwani for violating social distancing guidelines and price rates set by the government for food items.